Advertisement

Take a walk among the dinosaurs at Resch Expo

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Dinosaurs have invaded Green Bay.

Dino Stroll, a traveling dinosaur exhibit, is at Resch Expo on Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27. CLICK HERE for tickets and times.

The traveling exhibit features more than 75 life-like animatronic dinosaurs.

Guests will be able to explore fossils, skeletons and learn about dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous period throughout the exhibit.

Tickets are $24.99 each. Children under 2, active military and veterans get in free.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

catalytic converter thefts in Green Bay area
2 arrested, charged with theft of catalytic converter
Brown County Sheriff's Office
Brown Co. Sheriff on number of job openings: ‘Very problematic’
File photo
Wisconsin sees small uptick in coronavirus cases, COVID-19 death rate
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots past Brooklyn Nets' Bruce Brown and Blake Griffin...
Milwaukee Bucks respond to city trash talk from ESPN hosts
Second Amendment rights
Wisconsin Senate passes gun sanctuary bill

Latest News

June 24 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storms possible
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young drives between Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez during...
Young scores 48 points, Hawks beat Bucks 116-113 in Game 1
Survey reveals 86 percent of area businesses struggling to hire
Survey reveals 86 percent of area businesses struggling to hire
David Bakhtiari chugs beer at Game 1 of the Milwaukee Bucks Eastern Conference game.
Bakhtiari entertains Bucks fans with another round of beer chugging