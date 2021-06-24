Take a walk among the dinosaurs at Resch Expo

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Dinosaurs have invaded Green Bay.

Dino Stroll, a traveling dinosaur exhibit, is at Resch Expo on Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27. CLICK HERE for tickets and times.

The traveling exhibit features more than 75 life-like animatronic dinosaurs.

Go back in time and walk among the dinosaurs this weekend! Dino Stroll is happening at @reschcomplex . I’ll be taking you behind the scenes all morning on @WBAY . pic.twitter.com/zsibYXgv0o — Kristyn Allen (@KAllenWBAY) June 24, 2021

Guests will be able to explore fossils, skeletons and learn about dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous period throughout the exhibit.

Tickets are $24.99 each. Children under 2, active military and veterans get in free.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.