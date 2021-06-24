Take a walk among the dinosaurs at Resch Expo
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Dinosaurs have invaded Green Bay.
Dino Stroll, a traveling dinosaur exhibit, is at Resch Expo on Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27. CLICK HERE for tickets and times.
The traveling exhibit features more than 75 life-like animatronic dinosaurs.
Guests will be able to explore fossils, skeletons and learn about dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous period throughout the exhibit.
Tickets are $24.99 each. Children under 2, active military and veterans get in free.
