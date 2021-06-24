Advertisement

State paying investigators $3,200 per month to investigate Wisconsin election

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Retired police officers hired by Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos are being paid $3,200 a month to investigate “potential irregularities and/or illegalities” in the 2020 presidential election.

That’s what contracts obtained Thursday by The Associated Press show.

The investigators have been hired for three months to conduct the probe.

Vos signed two contracts in recent days and has said he intends to hire a third investigator and an attorney to oversee the probe. Vos announced plans to have the officers investigate the election results as part of the Republican response to former President Donald Trump’s narrow loss in Wisconsin. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

