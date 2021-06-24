Advertisement

Shootout outside Milwaukee Walmart leaves one man wounded

Police tape.
Police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) -One person was shot in an exchange of gunfire outside a Milwaukee Walmart.

Police say the shootout Wednesday afternoon was the result of an argument between the 23-year-old man who was shot and the individual who wounded him.

Authorities are looking for a suspect.

Investigators placed as many as 25 evidence markers on the pavement outside the store on the city’s northwest side.

Witness William Gladney says store personnel sounded an alarm and then asked everyone to leave the premises when police gave the all-clear.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

catalytic converter thefts in Green Bay area
2 arrested, charged with theft of catalytic converter
Brown County Sheriff's Office
Brown Co. Sheriff on number of job openings: ‘Very problematic’
File photo
Wisconsin sees small uptick in coronavirus cases, COVID-19 death rate
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots past Brooklyn Nets' Bruce Brown and Blake Griffin...
Milwaukee Bucks respond to city trash talk from ESPN hosts
Second Amendment rights
Wisconsin Senate passes gun sanctuary bill

Latest News

Dino Stroll at Resch Expo
Take a walk among the dinosaurs at Resch Expo
June 24 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storms possible
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young drives between Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez during...
Young scores 48 points, Hawks beat Bucks 116-113 in Game 1
Survey reveals 86 percent of area businesses struggling to hire
Survey reveals 86 percent of area businesses struggling to hire