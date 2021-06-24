Advertisement

Reports: Pelosi creating select committee on Jan. 6

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is creating a select committee to investigate the Capitol siege on...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is creating a select committee to investigate the Capitol siege on Jan. 6, media reports indicate.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021
(Gray News) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is creating a select committee to investigate the Capitol siege on Jan. 6, media reports indicate.

“The American people deserve to know what happened on #Jan6th. We *will* get to the truth,” Pelosi tweeted.

The new committee comes after the Senate voted earlier this month to block legislation to form a bipartisan, independent commission investigating the attack by former President Donald Trump’s supporters. Pelosi said afterward that the House would step up investigations of the riot.

A new select committee would put majority Democrats in charge of the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

