RECAP: WIAA Division 3 State Track Winners

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WBAY) - The start of the 125th Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Boys Track and Field Championships and the 50th Girls Track and Field Championships was held Thursday at the Veterans Memorial Stadium Complex on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Listed are local top-3 podium winners are in italics. For full results click on the link below.

Boys’ 4x800 meter Relay

1. Sheboygan Area Lutheran (8:16.73)

2. Gillett (8:20.98)

3. St. Mary Catholic (8:21.85)

Boys’ 100 meter Hurdles

1. Brennen Dvorachek, Reedsville (15.42)

2. Cade Stingle, Shiocton (15.71)

3. Isaac Albrecht, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland (15.93)

Brennan Dvorachek of @ReedsvilleSD claims the D3 110 High Hurdles with a 15.42 performance in today’s finals! 🥇 #wiaatrack #statechamp pic.twitter.com/ZtE9tgnonK — WIAA State Tournaments (@wiaawistate) June 24, 2021

Girls’ 100 meter

1. Steffi Siewert, Deerfield (13.08)

2. Aspen Linjer, Manawa Little Wolf (13.12)

3. Camden Perry, The Prairie School (13.27)

Girls’ 1600 meter

1. Kayci Martensen, Benton-Scales Mound-Shullsburg (5:09.15)

2. Molly Heidorn, Colfax (5:18.17)

3. Abby Bartel, Weyauwega-Fremont (5:18.40)

Boys’ 4x200 meter Relay

1. Edgar (1:31.06)

2. Manawa Little Wolf (1:32.87)

3. Chetek/Weyerhaeuser (1:33.21)

Girls’ 4x100 meter Relay

1. Shiocton (49.90)

2. Royall (50.49)

3. Mishicot (50.55)

Boys’ 4x100 meter Relay

1. Edgar (43.44)

2. Aquinas (43.48)

3. Howards Grove (43.95)

Girls’ 300 meter hurdles

1. Kendal Stingle, Shiocton (45.53)

2. Kylee Becker, Ladysmith (46.69)

3. Delanee Klaas, Fennimore (48.14)

Kendal Stingle of Shiocton is the D3 Girls 300M Hurdles State a Champion! She ran a 45.53 today to earn the gold medal. 🥇 #wiaatrack #Statechamp @shiocathletics pic.twitter.com/Q7A4xnzit1 — WIAA State Tournaments (@wiaawistate) June 24, 2021

Boys’ 300 meter High Hurdles

1. Brennen Dvorachek, Reedsville (39.22)

2. Cade Stingle, Shiocton (39.29)

3. Landon Deneen, Shell Lake (41.04)

Girls’ 800 meter

1. Kayci Martensen, Benton-Scales Mound-Shullsburg (2:16.59)

2. Brynlee Nelson, Fennimore (2:18.70)

3. Olivia Stenzel, Sevastopol (2:19.13)

Girls’ 3200 meter

1. Kayci Martensen, Benton-Scales Mound-Shullsburg (11:16.70)

2. Abby Bartel, Weyauwega-Fremont (11:36.42)

3. Marah Gruen, Royall (11:43.96)

Girls’ High Jump

1. Izzy Bender, Fennimore (5-5.00)

2. Emma Gruen, Royall (5-2.00)

3. Laci Lautenbach, Sevastopol (5-2.00)

Girls’ Long Jump

1. Jessica Brueggeman, Royall (19-08)

2. Abbey Fitzgerald, Gibraltar (19-00.50)

3. Lydia Kettner, Immanuel Lutheran (18-09.00)

Boys’ Long Jump

1. Preston Noethe, Lancaster (22-06.50)

2. Gavin Gresser, Lourdes Academy (22-01.50)

3. Kane Cronkrite, Wild Rose (21-08.25)

Girls’ Triple Jump

1. Abbey Fitzgerald, Gibraltar (39-04.25)

2. Jessica Brueggeman, Royall (38-07.75)

3. Ava Washburn, Webster (37-00)

Boys’ Triple Jump

1. Dylan Kuehl, Hustisford (42-1.25)

2. Ethan Tratz, Wild Rose (45-05.50)

3. Parker Prahl, Iola-Scandinavia (44-4.25)

Girls’ Discuss Throw

1. Karissa Schaal, Gillett (122-11)

2. Brooke Neumann, Northland Lutheran (116-10)

3. Kiersten Jensen, Coleman (113-5)

Boys’ Discuss Throw

1. Jack Misky, Cuba City (160-4)

2. Ben Pable, Kenosha St. Joseph (157-4)

3. Tyler Jensen, Hilbert (152-8)

Girls’ Shot Put

1. Emily Fink, Three Lakes (42.6.00)

2. Bobbi Blahnik, Algoma (39-8.00)

3. Brooke Neumann, Northland Lutheran (38-9.00)

2021 State Track & Field Championships

Veterans Memorial Stadium, UW-La Crosse

Division 3 - Thursday, June 24 - LIVE Stream | LIVE Results

Division 2 & Wheelchair - Friday, June 25 - LIVE Stream | LIVE Results

Division 1 - Saturday, June 26 - Live Stream | LIVE Results

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.