“Operation: Frogger” enforces yielding to pedestrians

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A potentially life-saving collaboration hit the road -- and crosswalks -- in De Pere.

The “Yield to Your Neighbor” campaign partners the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and Green Bay and De Pere police departments for an education and enforcement event known as “Operation: Frogger,” named for the popular 1980s arcade game challenging players to cross the road. There’s much more at stake than losing a quarter.

It’s a program designed to lower walking and cyclist injuries -- not to mention deaths -- on the streets of Brown County.

“This time of year you’ve got the kids going to the pools, you’ve got a lot of kids on the roads, you’ve got a lot of people out using the sidewalks, roadways, crosswalks throughout Brown County, and this is a way we can educate them,” De Pere Community Resource Officer Jedd Bradley said.

Thursday, the color yellow was everywhere on the corner of 8th and Cedar streets, a sign of the first Frogger crosswalk event of the summer.

Eric Rakers, De Pere city engineer, said, “Being the engineer, we do a lot of things to make roads safer. However, engineering is only one component, and we need to enforce and emphasize the education and enforcement which is what the police are helping us with today.”

They helped by having two people in bright yellow vests and jackets walk in the crosswalks to grab a driver’s attention and make them stop. Drivers who didn’t stop for pedestrians were stopped by a police officer, who handed them literature and explained the state laws requiring them to stop for a pedestrian.

“Your common response from a driver is, ‘Oh, I didn’t see them. But we can’t make them any brighter, and we are definitely giving the driver the benefit of the doubt while they’re doing this,” Bradley said.

While there is a strong law enforcement presence, the event is not about writing tickets; it’s about raising awareness and potentially saving the lives of so many pedestrians.

“We’re trying to educate the public throughout the Green Bay Metropolitan area, throughout Brown County, on pedestrian crossing. It is an issue every year, especially in the city of De Pere. Other villages, towns and cities have the same thing, and that’s why it’s a collaborative effort between everyone to educate the public,” Bradley said.

Two more “Operation: Frogger” crosswalk education and enforcement events are planned this year, and the City of De Pere plans more of its own enforcement efforts in the summer and fall.

Rules for drivers and pedestrians

Drivers:

Yield to pedestrians crossing a sidewalk or entering an alley or driveway.

Yield to pedestrians who start crossing at an intersection or crosswalk on a “walk” signal or a green light if there is no walk signal.

Yield to pedestrians who start crossing in a marked or unmarked crosswalk at an intersection where there are no traffic lights or control signals.

Do not overtake or pass a vehicle stopped at an intersection or crosswalk to let a pedestrian or bicyclist cross safely.

Pedestrians:

Yield to drivers when crossing a road where there is no intersection or crosswalk, or if you do not have a green light or “walk” signal and where vehicles have a green signal.

Do not suddenly move into the road if an approaching vehicle does not have sufficient time or distance to yield to you, the pedestrian.

Pedestrians need to walk on and along the left side of a roadway (facing traffic) when not on a sidewalk.

