Notre Dame advances to WIAA D2 Soccer State Final

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Notre Dame Tritons will play for a second gold ball in school history tonight in the WIAA Division 2 State Championship.

After hours long weather delays, the Notre Dame girl’s soccer team advanced with a 2-1 win against Oregon in the WIAA State Tournament semifinals on Thursday in Milwaukee.

Notre Dame scored on an unassisted goal by Maggie Thillman in the 36th minute of the first half to take a 1-0 lead into halftime. Oregon tied up the match in the second half in the 60th minute with a goal by Jenna Bennett to make it 1-1.

Then lightning strikes led to a 2-hour weather delay coming out of regulation. Once the teams were able to return to play, Notre Dame’s Georgia Gregoire scored in the 100th minute.

Notre Dame (17-2-1) will play top-seed Whitefish Bay tonight at 6:30 p.m.at Pat Jones Field in Milwaukee according to the WIAA. The Dukes defeated Sauk Prairie 4-1 in its State Semifinals match. Whitefish Bay is a perfect 19-0.

DIVISION 2, Thursday, June 24

Semifinals

Game-1: #1 Whitefish Bay (19-0) 4, #4 Sauk Prairie (15-1) 1 - Stats

Game-2: #3 Notre Dame (17-2-1) 2, #2 Oregon (13-2). 1 - Stats

Championship

Whitefish Bay (19-0) vs. Notre Dame. (17-2-1) - 6:30 p.m. - Pat Jones Field

