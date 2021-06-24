Advertisement

Marinette, Kaukauna advance to State Softball Tournament

Scores and highlights for Wednesday’s Softball Sectional Finals
The Marinette Marines softball team celebrates after defeating Denmark 5-4 in the WIAA Division...
The Marinette Marines softball team celebrates after defeating Denmark 5-4 in the WIAA Division 2 Sectional Final to head to the State Tournament for the first time in school history.(WBAY-TV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Results from Wednesday’s WIAA Softball Sectional Finals.

Division 1

Sectional 1 & 2

#2 Chippewa Falls 12, #5 Marshfield 5

#1 Kaukauna 6, #1 Green Bay Preble 1

Sectional 3 & 4

#1 Sun Prairie 15, #3 Holman 0 (3 Innings)

#1 Beaver Dam 3, #1 Oshkosh West 1

Sectional 5 & 6

#2 Burlington 6, #2 Oregon 0

#2 Hamilton 5, #1 Muskego 4

Sectional 7 & 8

#1 Cedarburg 7, #1 Divine Savior Holy Angels 1

#3 Wilmot Union 6, #1 Kenosha Indian Trail 3

Division 2

Sectional 1 & 2

#4 Marinette 5, #1 Denmark 4

#1 Baldwin-Woodville 5, #3 Merrill 3

Sectional 3 &4

#1 Jefferson 6, #1 Mount Horeb 2

#3 Catholic Memorial 13, #1 New Berlin West 3

Division 3

Sectional 1 & 2

#1 Prescott 3, #2 Northwestern 0

#2 Peshtigo 12, #1 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 0

Sectional 3 &4

#2 Dodgeville 1, #2 Poynette 0 (9 Innings)

#1 Lomira 6, #2 Chilton 4

Division 4

Sectional 1 & 2

#3 Phillips 10, #3 Fall Creek 6

#1 Mishicot 8, #3 Iola-Scandinavia 2

Sectional 3 &4

#1 Blair-Taylor 6, #1 Horicon 5

#4 Juda/Albany 1, #3 Iowa-Grant 0

Division 5

Sectional 1 & 2

#1 Hurley 3, #1 McDonell Catholic 2

#1 Pacelli 2, #1 Laona/Wabeno 0

Sectional 3 &4

#2 Seneca 3, #2 Independence/Gilmanton 2

#1 Oakfield 7, #2 Bareveld 5

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

catalytic converter thefts in Green Bay area
2 arrested, charged with theft of catalytic converter
Green Bay woman accused of making bomb threat at ex-fiance’s party
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Brown County Sheriff's Office
Brown Co. Sheriff on number of job openings: ‘Very problematic’
Fort Benning searching for missing specialist
Soldier from North Fond du Lac found safe after being reported missing at Fort Benning

Latest News

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young drives between Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez during...
Young scores 48 points, Hawks beat Bucks 1116-113 in Game 1
David Bakhtiari chugs beer at Game 1 of the Milwaukee Bucks Eastern Conference game.
Bakhtiari entertains Bucks fans with another round of beer chugging
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks...
Woodruff great on mound, adds big hit, Brewers beat D-backs
Camp Randall Stadium (Source: UW Madison)
University of Wisconsin: No capacity limits expected for home events this fall