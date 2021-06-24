Marinette, Kaukauna advance to State Softball Tournament
Scores and highlights for Wednesday’s Softball Sectional Finals
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Results from Wednesday’s WIAA Softball Sectional Finals.
Division 1
Sectional 1 & 2
#2 Chippewa Falls 12, #5 Marshfield 5
#1 Kaukauna 6, #1 Green Bay Preble 1
Sectional 3 & 4
#1 Sun Prairie 15, #3 Holman 0 (3 Innings)
#1 Beaver Dam 3, #1 Oshkosh West 1
Sectional 5 & 6
#2 Burlington 6, #2 Oregon 0
#2 Hamilton 5, #1 Muskego 4
Sectional 7 & 8
#1 Cedarburg 7, #1 Divine Savior Holy Angels 1
#3 Wilmot Union 6, #1 Kenosha Indian Trail 3
Division 2
Sectional 1 & 2
#4 Marinette 5, #1 Denmark 4
#1 Baldwin-Woodville 5, #3 Merrill 3
Sectional 3 &4
#1 Jefferson 6, #1 Mount Horeb 2
#3 Catholic Memorial 13, #1 New Berlin West 3
Division 3
Sectional 1 & 2
#1 Prescott 3, #2 Northwestern 0
#2 Peshtigo 12, #1 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 0
Sectional 3 &4
#2 Dodgeville 1, #2 Poynette 0 (9 Innings)
#1 Lomira 6, #2 Chilton 4
Division 4
Sectional 1 & 2
#3 Phillips 10, #3 Fall Creek 6
#1 Mishicot 8, #3 Iola-Scandinavia 2
Sectional 3 &4
#1 Blair-Taylor 6, #1 Horicon 5
#4 Juda/Albany 1, #3 Iowa-Grant 0
Division 5
Sectional 1 & 2
#1 Hurley 3, #1 McDonell Catholic 2
#1 Pacelli 2, #1 Laona/Wabeno 0
Sectional 3 &4
#2 Seneca 3, #2 Independence/Gilmanton 2
#1 Oakfield 7, #2 Bareveld 5
