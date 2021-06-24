Advertisement

INTERVIEW: UWGB creates supervisory leadership program

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Leadership is something businesses always need.

Local businesses are seeing a need to train up-and-coming leaders. The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay responded to the demand with a certificate program in supervisory leadership.

The program isn’t a degree. It’s meant for people transitioning to a team leader or supervisor role in their company. UWGB Business Development Specialist Judy Price says it’ll offer tangible skills they can apply right away at work.

Price discussed the program with Sarah Thomsen on Action 2 News at 4:30.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

catalytic converter thefts in Green Bay area
2 arrested, charged with theft of catalytic converter
File photo
Wisconsin sees small uptick in coronavirus cases, COVID-19 death rate
Shelf cloud in Door County
Power restored after Thursday morning storms.
Brown County Sheriff's Office
Brown Co. Sheriff on number of job openings: ‘Very problematic’
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses

Latest News

$140 million in relief, heading to businesses in tourism industry
Beekeeper exposes a hive
Legislation aims to help pollinator populations
Groundbreaking ceremony for anaerobic digester facility in Wrightstown
Groundbreaking for anaerobic digester to create fuel, clean water
First Alert Weather Pinpoint Predictor
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms then patchy fog
Valley Fitness & Racquet will be converted into the 6th YMCA of the Fox Cities facility
YMCA acquires Valley Fitness and Racquet