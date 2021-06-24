INTERVIEW: UWGB creates supervisory leadership program

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Leadership is something businesses always need.

Local businesses are seeing a need to train up-and-coming leaders. The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay responded to the demand with a certificate program in supervisory leadership.

The program isn’t a degree. It’s meant for people transitioning to a team leader or supervisor role in their company. UWGB Business Development Specialist Judy Price says it’ll offer tangible skills they can apply right away at work.

Price discussed the program with Sarah Thomsen on Action 2 News at 4:30.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.