Green Bay’s Colburn Pool opens after delay

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s Colburn Pool is open for the season.

Green Bay Parks, Recreation & Forestry says swimmers should monitor the city’s website and social media for possible changes. CLICK HERE for information on Green Bay pools.

“Pools may close with little or no notice, but we will update these pages as best we can,” reads a statement from the department.

The opening of Colburn Pool was delayed due to a lack of lifeguard staff.

Meanwhile, Joannes Aquatic Center’s opening is to be announced. The department is working to recruit staff.

The Resch Aquatic Center is open.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

