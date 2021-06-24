Advertisement

Green Bay Water Utility requests water conservation Saturday as crews dislodge robot from main

Hose bibb (Source: http://www.armstrongservices.com)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Water Utility is asking customers to help conserve water Saturday, June 26, due to the shut down of a major transmission main.

The utility is asking people to avoid non-essential water use. That includes washing cars and watering lawns.

This is for people who live in Green Bay, Ashwaubenon, Hobart, Wrightstown and the Town of Scott.

Green Bay Water Utility Director of Communications Andrea Hay says the utility was using robotic intelligence known as the “James Bond of Leak Detection” to check the structural integrity of the main. The robot became stuck in the transmission line butterfly valve.

“As a result, it will not be able to move without a crew of experts cutting into the transmission line to retrieve it. Because Saturday sees the least amount of water flow of the week, we are waiting until Saturday to perform the necessary construction to minimize the impact on our customers,” Hay says.

The main carries water from Lake Michigan to Green Bay Water Utility customers.

Due to the shutdown, communities will be using water stored in mains and reservoirs Saturday.

“On Saturday, we need to be smart and responsible with that stored water—ensuring our hospitals and fire departments have enough water to save lives in emergencies,” says Hay.

The Pipediver is used to inspect water mains.
The Pipediver is used to inspect water mains.(Green Bay Water Utility)

