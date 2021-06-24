FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR STRONG STORMS

It’s a First Alert Weather Day for the risk of strong to severe thunderstorms. We’ll see two rounds of storms across the area... The first round rumbles across the area this morning. Then , after a break in the action, a second stronger round is likely late this afternoon and into this evening. These storms may have damaging straight-line winds, large hail and locally heavy rainfall. Some of the strongest storms may cause areas of flash flooding in low-lying areas, or spots with poor drainage. There’s even an outside chance of isolated tornadoes from an intense storms this afternoon and evening.

Otherwise, it’s going to be warm, humid and breezy today. Today’s highs will climb mainly into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Temperatures will gradually come back down into the weekend as the wind switches to the northeast. Our weekend highs will likely be in the lower 70s with still a little bit of humidity around.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

TODAY: S 15-25 KTS WAVES: 4-8′

SATURDAY: S/NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Strong thunderstorms... Early and again late in the day. Warm, humid and breezy. HIGH: 80

TONIGHT: Strong evening thunderstorms. A bit muggy. LOW: 67

FRIDAY: Plenty of clouds. A few thundershowers. Still humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Showers and storms likely. Humid again. HIGH: 70 LOW 58

SUNDAY: Early showers. Clearing late. Not as humid. HIGH: 73 LOW: 59

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Seasonable warmth. HIGH: 79 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. Humid. Showers and storms arrive later on. HIGH: 81 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers and storms. Warm and humid. HIGH: 77

