FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR STRONG STORMS

It’s a First Alert Weather Day for the risk of strong to severe thunderstorms. A strong round of storms moved through the area this morning and another is possible later this afternoon and evening. Any storms that develop may have damaging straight-line winds, large hail and locally heavy rainfall. Some of the strongest storms may cause areas of flash flooding in low-lying areas, or spots with poor drainage. There’s even an outside chance of isolated tornadoes from an intense storms this afternoon and evening. The greatest threat for severe storms appears to be North of the Fox Valley at this time.

Otherwise, it’s going to be warm, humid and breezy throughout the afternoon. Today’s highs will climb mainly into the mid and upper 70s. Temperatures will gradually come back down into the weekend as the wind switches to the northeast. Our weekend highs will likely be in the mid to lower 70s with still a little bit of humidity around.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

TODAY: S 15-25 KTS WAVES: 4-8′

FRIDAY: SE BACKING NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

AFTERNOON: More strong thunderstorms possible late afternoon/evening. Warm, humid and breezy. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Strong evening thunderstorms. A bit muggy. LOW: 67

FRIDAY: Plenty of clouds. A few thundershowers, mostly late. Still humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Showers and storms likely. Humid again. HIGH: 73 LOW 60

SUNDAY: Early showers. Clearing late. Not as humid. HIGH: 75 LOW: 59

MONDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Seasonable warmth. HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. Humid. Showers and storms arrive later on. HIGH: 80 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers and storms. Warm and humid. HIGH: 78

