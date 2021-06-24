BC Organics breaks ground on its anaerobic digestion facility

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - A five-year project and the first of its kind, an anaerobic digestion facility that Action 2 News has been following for years, finally broke ground Thursday morning.

About 20 different entities have been involved in the project that has been in the works since 2016.

“This project is a really incredible asset for the community. It’s going to increase the long-term air and water quality for this community, and really provide a sustainable transportation fuel in the future,” said Jason Rieth, vice president of Miron Construction Co., Inc.

The first steps have been made for the facility being built in Wrightstown that will provide farms a more sustainable way to manage manure. BC Organics will now begin construction on its 16-unit digester facility, making it one of the largest in the country once fully operational, serving multiple producers in the dairy market.

The facility is owned and operated by the Dynamic Group in Greenleaf and will be built in the town of Wrightstown, creating renewable natural energy and clean water at the same time.

“The biggest one is the volume reduction with the participating farms, so we have 11 farm participants that total over 30,000 total cows coming into this facility, which comes out to be about a million gallons a day that we will be processing of manure. And one of the primary goals of the project is to reduce the manure volume by about 50%,” said Dan Nemke, chief technology officer for Dynamic Holding Inc.

Nemke says processing manure through this plant will decrease odor in the town by more than 90% and create 400,000 gallons of clean water per day.

“The construction of this facility is going to be, provide about $25 million worth of work for local subcontractors that’s going to equate to somewhere in the neighborhood of 400 direct construction jobs and another 300 indirect,” said Rieth.

Officials expect the 16-unit facility to be fully operational in about 18 months.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.