Bakhtiari entertains Bucks fans with another round of beer chugging

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A new tradition may have been brewed at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum.

Packers offenseive tackle David Bakhtiari was once again in attendance as the Milwaukee Bucks played the Atlanta Hawks during the first game of the Eastern Conference Finals.

His presence didn’t go unnoticed.

During the game, Bakhtiari was shown raising his beer glass before quickly downing it.

The Bucks’ social media team quickly published a video for fans to enjoy.

Stephen Watson, a sports journalist for ABC’s Milwaukee affiliate WISN, saw Bakhtiari at the game with Packers’ head coach Matt LaFleur.

LaFleur was also shown at the big screen at Fiserv Forum, a moment captured by fellow WISN sports journalist Stephanie Sutton.

Matt LaFleur and @DavidBakhtiari are at @FiservForum for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.



Let the 🍻 chugging commence. — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) June 24, 2021

If LaFleur can keep pace, THAT would be must-see tv https://t.co/VGkyF0m0r6 — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) June 24, 2021

Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur is here again to watch the @Bucks in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/83pGYsAreu — Stephanie J. Sutton (@Steph__Sutton) June 24, 2021

It was a familiar sight to Packers fans, as Bakhtiari and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a foamy, head-to-head faceoff back in 2019 during a Bucks game.

Then, Bakhtiari downed three beverages to Rodgers’ one.

That faceoff was shown on the Jumbotron.

No word yet if LaFleur also raised a glass or two.

