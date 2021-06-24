Advertisement

Bakhtiari entertains Bucks fans with another round of beer chugging

David Bakhtiari chugs beer at Game 1 of the Milwaukee Bucks Eastern Conference game.
David Bakhtiari chugs beer at Game 1 of the Milwaukee Bucks Eastern Conference game.(Milwaukee Bucks)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A new tradition may have been brewed at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum.

Packers offenseive tackle David Bakhtiari was once again in attendance as the Milwaukee Bucks played the Atlanta Hawks during the first game of the Eastern Conference Finals.

His presence didn’t go unnoticed.

During the game, Bakhtiari was shown raising his beer glass before quickly downing it.

The Bucks’ social media team quickly published a video for fans to enjoy.

Stephen Watson, a sports journalist for ABC’s Milwaukee affiliate WISN, saw Bakhtiari at the game with Packers’ head coach Matt LaFleur.

LaFleur was also shown at the big screen at Fiserv Forum, a moment captured by fellow WISN sports journalist Stephanie Sutton.

It was a familiar sight to Packers fans, as Bakhtiari and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a foamy, head-to-head faceoff back in 2019 during a Bucks game.

Then, Bakhtiari downed three beverages to Rodgers’ one.

That faceoff was shown on the Jumbotron.

No word yet if LaFleur also raised a glass or two.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

catalytic converter thefts in Green Bay area
2 arrested, charged with theft of catalytic converter
Green Bay woman accused of making bomb threat at ex-fiance’s party
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Brown County Sheriff's Office
Brown Co. Sheriff on number of job openings: ‘Very problematic’
Fort Benning searching for missing specialist
Soldier from North Fond du Lac found safe after being reported missing at Fort Benning

Latest News

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young drives between Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez during...
Young scores 48 points, Hawks beat Bucks 1116-113 in Game 1
Survey reveals 86 percent of area businesses struggling to hire
Survey reveals 86 percent of area businesses struggling to hire
File Image
Survey reveals 86% of area businesses struggling to hire
The Marinette Marines softball team celebrates after defeating Denmark 5-4 in the WIAA Division...
Marinette, Kaukauna advance to State Softball Tournament