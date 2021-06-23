Wisconsin sees small uptick in coronavirus cases, COVID-19 death rate

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported a slight uptick in the daily average of new coronavirus cases. According to the DHS on Wednesday, 102 tests came back positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, and the state is averaging 77 cases per day. That’s up from an average 72 cases per day earlier this week. However, the 7-day average for the positivity rate -- the percentage of all tests that are positive -- remains a very low 0.7% for a second day.

Eight lives lost to COVID-19 were added to the death toll, bringing it to 7,261. These include one death each in Brown and Sheboygan counties. The state says 6 of the 8 deaths just reported happened more than 30 days ago, keeping the 7-day average at 1 death per day. As we’ve said before, with fewer COVID-19 cases, each death carries more weight; Wisconsin’s death rate is now 1.19% of all known cases, up from 1.18% a day ago. The last time it was at 1.19% was in late September.

To date, 612,329 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Wisconsin since the virus was found in a patient in Madison almost 17 months ago. The DHS numbers show 98.4% of these cases are considered recovered, or 602,333 people. Only 2,390 cases are currently active, which is less than one-half of one percent of all cases (0.39%).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

DHS data show 40 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period. We calculate the state is averaging 41 hospital admissions per day for the virus over the past 7 days, up from 36 a day ago.

The state’s hospitals were treating 114 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, including 30 in intensive care units, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA). We expect updated hospitalization figures later Wednesday afternoon.

Fox Valley hospitals were treating 3 patients for COVID-19 Tuesday, with two of those patients in the ICU. There were 15 total COVID-19 patients in the Northeast health care region, with 4 of them in the ICU.

VACCINATIONS

So far, the DHS says 45.5% of the state’s population -- that’s 2.65 million Wisconsinites -- is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That’s out of 49.8% of the population -- almost 2.9 million people -- who received at least one dose of the vaccine series.

If the state can continue its current pace, 50% of all residents should be at least partially vaccinated by Friday or Saturday. A month ago we were on a pace to hit that target last week or early this week, but we’ve been reporting for some time now that the pace of vaccinations has slowed. The number of people getting vaccinated in WBAY’s viewing area has slowed to a crawl; the percentage of the counties’ population is taking 2 or 3 days to rise 0.1% (see table below).

To date, vaccinators say they have administered 5,475,203 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Wisconsin since December 13, 2020 -- 55% of them were the Pfizer vaccine, 41% were the Moderna vaccine, and 4% were the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Health experts say that second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is crucial, because one shot isn’t enough to protect against some of the variants of the COVID-19 virus, particularly the delta variant.

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (WEDNESDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 49.5% (+0.1) 46.0% (+0.2) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 44.6% (+0.1) 40.9% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 39.8% (+0.1) 36.9% (+0.0) Door (27,668) (NE) 65.2% (+0.0) 61.8% (+0.0) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 42.4% (+0.0) 39.3% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 41.5% (+0.1) 39.4% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 43.6% (+0.1) 41.6% (+0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 43.6% (+0.1) 40.8% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 40.6% (+0.1) 38.8% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 46.7% (+0.1) 43.7% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 41.1% (+0.1) 38.3% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 51.1% (+0.0) 47.0% (+0.0) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 41.5% (+0.1) 39.4% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 49.2% (+0.2) 44.7% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 36.3% (+0.1) 33.9% (+0.0) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 48.1% (+0.1) 44.4% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 42.2% (+0.0) 39.0% (+0.0) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 34.5% (+0.1) 32.7% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 47.4% (+0.1) 43.5% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 228,256 (48.1%) (+0.1) 213,394 (45.0%) (+0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 251,571 (45.8%) (+0.1) 230,921 (42.0%) (+0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,897,121 (49.8%) (+0.1) 2,650,158 (45.5%) (+0.1)

State health officials are promoting the CDC’s Vaccine Finder website to make it easier to find and schedule appointments near you. You can also CLICK HERE for the First Alert Vaccine Team’s guide to vaccine clinics and vaccinators, including phone numbers and websites to make appointments and information on free rides to appointments.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) **

Brown – 31,947 cases (+2) (251 deaths) (+1)

Calumet – 5,843 cases (51 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.) - 2,410 cases (59 deaths)

Dodge – 11,991 cases (+1) (177 deaths)

Door – 2,631 cases (24 deaths)

Florence - 451 cases (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,617 cases (+2) (125 deaths)

Forest - 966 cases (23 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.) - 1,043 cases (23 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,614 cases (19 deaths)

Iron (Mich.) – 984 cases (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,377 cases (27 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,656 cases (74 deaths)

Marinette - 4,238 cases (+1) (67 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.) - 1,795 cases (41 deaths)

Menominee – 805 cases (+1) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,536 cases (+1) (59 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,840 cases (+2) (222 deaths)

Shawano – 4,748 cases (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,882 cases (+2) (149 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca – 4,971 cases (+3) (123 deaths)

Waushara – 2,218 cases (35 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,363 cases (+2) (201 deaths)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association no longer report updates on weekends. The Michigan Department of Health does not report on Sundays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

