Wisconsin Assembly votes to direct funds, move Green Bay coal piles

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The coal piles along the Fox River in Green Bay are one step closer to being moved.

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Assembly voted to direct funds to the project.

As Action 2 News has previously reported, the bill saw bipartisan support while heading into a vote.

The project would use $5 million in American Rescue Plan funds to move the piles along the downtown riverfront.

Governor Tony Evers has previously indicated he supports the bill.

If the coal is moved, it could open the area up to new development.

Representative Kristina Shelton (D-Green Bay) and Representative David Steffen (R-Howard) released statements Tuesday following the vote.

“While I am infinitely supportive of the initiatives contained within these bills, I am disappointed today in the process that brought about their passage. Both of these projects have been in the works for a long time, and, when they are eventually completed in the right way, will see long-term results for our community in Green Bay and beyond. Green Bay is tired of being the football in a political game in which we never move toward the goal. AB301, the original bill designating a loan for the Green Bay Convention and Visitor Center, had wide bipartisan support. But unfortunately, the Republicans introduced an amendment at the last minute changing the funding source that put the entire project in jeopardy. While I had planned to vote in favor of the bill, I had no choice but to say no due to the amendment’s directive to use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, rather than the original borrowing source, the Building Commission. The bill to relocate the coal piles along the shoreline is an end-cap to a long term challenge faced by local residents and businesses for decades. These coal piles have had environmental, health-, and commerce-related concerns in our community. The Governor himself pledged $5 million of confirmed and unrestricted funding should the Legislature have expanded BadgerCare, which unfortunately, did not happen, and the funding for this project is now under question in the security of its source. Despite this, I voted in favor of this bill due to the critical nature of the outcome on the residents of Green Bay. While I recognize that both of these projects have the right idea at heart - investing in the things we share, building our Green bay community, increasing the quality of lives, and creating opportunities for prosperity - I will work with my colleagues and the Governor’s office to identify the right funds to complete these projects.”

“This federal money is one-time money specifically designed for projects like this. We are excited and confident that the full legislature and the governor will support our community in this effort. This is an opportunity for bipartisan legislation. The coal piles have held Green Bay back for far too long and our community is tired of it. I’m ready to work with Governor Evers on this project and I’m ready for the coal piles to be gone.”

City and county officials had previously announced a plan for moving the coal piles in 2019.

