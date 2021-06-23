Advertisement

Wisconsin Assembly votes to direct funds, move Green Bay coal piles

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The coal piles along the Fox River in Green Bay are one step closer to being moved.

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Assembly voted to direct funds to the project.

As Action 2 News has previously reported, the bill saw bipartisan support while heading into a vote.

The project would use $5 million in American Rescue Plan funds to move the piles along the downtown riverfront.

Governor Tony Evers has previously indicated he supports the bill.

If the coal is moved, it could open the area up to new development.

Representative Kristina Shelton (D-Green Bay) and Representative David Steffen (R-Howard) released statements Tuesday following the vote.

City and county officials had previously announced a plan for moving the coal piles in 2019.

