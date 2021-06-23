WEDNESDAY’S WARMING SOUTH WIND...

If you’ve been outside today, you probably noticed that it’s a bit breezy out there. Those south winds will continue to pick up helping to push our highs this afternoon into the 70s to near 80 degrees despite the cloud cover. The lakeshore will be somewhat cooler with highs in the lower half of the 70s. Our temperatures will be back to normal for late June.

Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy through the afternoon, with a SMALL chance of a pop up shower. Odds are, it’s probably going to be dry through this evening. However, a cluster of showers and thunderstorms may arrive late tonight and into Thursday morning. Some of tomorrow morning’s storms could be strong to severe. There will be additional strong storms during the late afternoon and into the evening.

We’re expecting a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms from tomorrow through Saturday. Some of these storms may be strong with high winds and some hail. However, they could also bring us overdue beneficial rainfall. Since these storms will be scattered, it will be hard to determine exactly where the soaking rain will fall, but where the storms do track over the next couple days, a quick inch or two of rain may come down in some places.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

TODAY: S 10-25 KTS WAVES: 3-6′

THURSDAY: S 15-30 KTS WAVES: 4-7′

AFTERNOON: Mostly to partly cloudy. Warmer and breezy... Maybe a stray shower? HIGH: 79 (low 70s lakeside)

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Late night thunderstorms. LOW: 66

THURSDAY: Broken clouds. Showers and storms early, and again late. Warm, humid and breezy. HIGH: 79 LOW: 67

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid and breezy. HIGH: 78 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: More showers and storms. Humidity drops late. HIGH: 75 LOW 60

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A SLIGHT chance of showers. HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Seasonable warmth. A spotty shower possible. HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Scattered t’showers. Warm again. HIGH: 80

