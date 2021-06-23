UNSETTLED WEATHER INTO THE WEEKEND

A breezy south wind today has helped push the humidity up, and it will feel muggier Thursday through Saturday. While a stray shower cannot be ruled out this evening, most of us will stay dry into tonight. A round of storms will develop tonight across northern Minnesota... those storms should track into the Northwoods during the pre-dawn hours.

Some of those storms could be strong with damaging wind gusts posing the most likely severe threat. In addition to the strong winds, heavy rain can be expected... and some storms may also produce small hail. Should the storms hold together, they could move into Green Bay and the Fox Cities around 7-10 a.m.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy into the afternoon, but there would likely be a break in any rainfall for a time. However, another round of strong storms should develop during the late afternoon and into the evening on Thursday. Heavy rain, large hail, and damaging wind gusts would be possible with these storms. Highs on Thursday will still be in the upper 70s, but with higher humidity.

Mostly cloudy skies continue on Friday, and scattered showers and storms will be possible from time to time. But, the rain does not look as widespread on Friday. Low pressure should track across the area on Saturday bringing another round of more widespread rainfall to Northeast Wisconsin. The humidity should begin to back off on Saturday, and highs will continue to run in the upper half of the 70s. With multiple rounds of rain/storms expected in the coming days, it’s possible some areas receive around 1-2″ of rainfall by the time all is said and done. It wouldn’t be enough to end the ongoing drought, but it would certainly be a good step in that direction.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THURSDAY

THURSDAY: S 15-25 KTS WAVES: 3-6′

FRIDAY: S/E 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Late night thunderstorms NORTH. LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Broken clouds. Morning storms, a break, then a round of PM storms. Both rounds may contain strong t’storms. Humid and breezy. HIGH: 79 LOW: 67

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms. Humid and breezy. HIGH: 78 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Rain and storms likely. Cloudy. Humidity drops late. HIGH: 73 LOW 60

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Spotty rain showers. HIGH: 77 LOW: 59

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a stray shower possible. HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Scattered t’showers develop late. Slightly humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers and storms. HIGH: 79

