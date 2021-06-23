Suring man indicted on federal child-sex crime charges

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 36-year-old man from Oconto County is accused of crossing state lines with the intent of a committing sex crime with a child.

The U.S. Attorneys’ Office says John Fredenburgh, of Suring, was indicted Tuesday on two counts of traveling interstate with intent to engage in a sexual act with a minor and one count of using a computer to attempt to persuade, induce, or entice a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity.

The case involved county sheriff’s offices in Oconto, Marinette and Menominee, Michigan, along with the Menominee, Mich., Police Department and the FBI.

Fredenburgh is being held in the Oconto County jail in lieu of $500,000 cash bail for sex crimes involving minors in Wisconsin. They include four counts of repeated sexual assault of a child, three counts of first-degree sexual assault/sexual contact with a child, five counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child, child enticement for sexual contact, using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, and intimidating a victim by threat of force.

As Action 2 News reported in March, Fredenburgh was arrested after a 17-year-old girl told her mother about a “secret relationship” that started when she was 13, including meet-ups at motels in Marinette and Menominee, Mich. Oconto County investigators learned about another sexual assault claim against Fredenburgh in Forest County in 2008 by a 14-year-old babysitter.

Fredenburgh pleaded not guilty to all of the state charges.

The federal child enticement charge carries a minimum 10 years in prison, up to a life sentence. Crossing the state line could bring up to 30 years on each charge if he’s found guilty.

The investigation was part of the U.S. Attorneys’ Office’s “Project Safe Childhood,” a mission to “prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.”

