State committee looks at impact of February’s wolf hunt

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Changes are coming to the fall wolf hunt in Wisconsin as state officials look at the impact of the February season.

An advisory panel made up of people from a variety of backgrounds is looking into the state’s wolf population, and how to continue to keep track of the animals.

Some say the wolf hunt doesn’t seem to be impacting the overall wolf population, but others say they are still hoping for a low quota this fall.

“I think overall, the population seems to be remaining relatively stable from last year,” said Jen Price Tak, one of the committee members.

“Our goal right now - we understand the law is what it is - and to minimize the quota whatever the DNR decides because we really don’t see any scientific need for this hunt,” said Sierra Club Wildlife Committee member Amy Mueller.

The DNR is expected to bring its quota recommendations to the Natural Resources Board in August.

The wolf hunting season will begin in November.

As previously reported last month, board members of the state’s DNR Policy Board were considering whether to ban hunting at night, and to also shorten the window for registering kills.

The proposals came after hunters blew past the quota in February, which forced the DNR to end the season three days early.

The department may also create zone-specific tags instead of statewide ones.

