State-bound Shiocton track team includes “Triple Threat”

SHIOCTON, Wis. (WBAY) - In Shiocton they are known as the “Triple Threat,” and for good reason.

Ari, Kendal and Cade Stingle, three sophomore triplets, are taking this high school track and field season by storm, and all headed to state tomorrow.

When it comes to these siblings, it didn’t take long for Brian and Rose Stingle to realize something special was on the horizon.

“I realized when they were toddlers, I used to set up obstacle courses in the yard just to burn some energy off of them and I’m like, holy man, they’re riding their bike by two and a half. Who’s the first the get their teeth brushed, who’s the first to get their pajamas on has been their motto their whole life,” says mom Rose Stingle.

“From a really young age we liked to race, we have a really long driveway so we would always run down the driveway after school, have competitions,” recalls Ari Stingle.

By the time Cade, Ari and Kendal left Shiocton Middle School, they had shattered the school track record for every event they competed in.

Last year, due to Covid, they missed out on their freshman year, but they’re making up for it now in a big way and quickly gaining a lot of attention because they’re already breaking high school records.

“So many people come up and like, wait, are you guys triplets, and we’re like yes we are, they’re like gosh you guys are fast, we’re like, born with it,” says Kendal Stingle with a laugh.

Tomorrow in La Crosse, it will be Stingle times three at the Division 3 State Championship Meet, and all three will likely be on the podium.

Cade in the 110 and 300 meter hurdles, and Ari and Kendal in the 100 and 300 meter hurdles, along the 4x100 meter relay, and Ari in the pole vault.

“It’s exciting, I’m very happy for my sisters and me, so it’s definitely fun watching them,” says Cade Stingle.

“A really blessed opportunity, I think that together we push each other even more and it makes things way more fun,” says sister Ari.

“I’m a proud dad, yeah and I got a few more years to enjoy it and then we’ll have the empty nest,” adds dad Brian Stingle with a smile.

But until then, keep an eye on the Stingle triplets, who say they couldn’t pick a better community to be up-and-coming track stars.

“Want to thank our coach for everything she does, for pushing us and yelling at us and all that good stuff, and our community for all the support, and friends and family for coming to our races,” says Cade Stingle.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.