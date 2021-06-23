Advertisement

Senate Republicans to consider local redistricting delay

The state legislature draws the maps for the state Assembly, Senate and U.S. House of...
The state legislature draws the maps for the state Assembly, Senate and U.S. House of Representatives districts but Gov. Tony Evers can veto maps he doesn’t like.(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Senate is set to take up a Republican bill that would delay local governments’ redistricting efforts by a year or more.

Wisconsin law requires counties to adopt redistricting plans by July 1 and municipalities to adopt theirs within the following 60 days.

The new districts would be based on 2020 census data that federal officials were required to deliver to states by March. But the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the data until fall. Under the bill, local governments would have until spring 2022 to adopt new maps.

Democrats contend that keeping current districts in place for local elections could be unconstitutional. The Senate is set to take up the bill Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay woman accused of making bomb threat at ex-fiance’s party
catalytic converter thefts in Green Bay area
2 arrested, charged with theft of catalytic converter
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Brown County Sheriff's Office
Brown Co. Sheriff on number of job openings: ‘Very problematic’
Fort Benning searching for missing specialist
Soldier from North Fond du Lac found safe after being reported missing at Fort Benning

Latest News

open office
Eliminating business property tax gets bipartisan support in Wisconsin Legislature
beaver
Senate to OK allowing government to kill beavers, muskrats
Hair braiding (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Senate to vote on ending licenses for braiding hair
Second Amendment rights
Wisconsin Senate poised to approve gun sanctuary bill