Senate to OK allowing government to kill beavers, muskrats

beaver
beaver((Source: Pixabay))
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Senate is set to approve a bill that would allow government officials to shoot beavers and muskrats causing damage near a roadway.

Wisconsin law allows the Department of Natural Resources to capture, shoot, trap or relocate a wild animal that is causing damage but bars anyone from opening fire within 50 feet of the center of a road.

Under the Republican-authored bill, the DNR or a local government agent could shoot beavers or muskrats causing damage to a road within 50 feet of the road.

The Senate is set to vote on the bill Wednesday. The Assembly passed it Tuesday.

