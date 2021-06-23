Oral Health partnership hosts open house with new resources

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new dental clinic on Green Bay’s Main Street held an open house Tuesday night.

During the pandemic shutdown, Oral Health Partnership (OHP) was closed, and its school programs were unable to run.

During that time, the organization says they were able to expand their clinic, and to get a new van for their school programs.

The organization now has four clinics where they have been able to see kids since last June.

The van lets them bring their mobile equipment to schools, and to help any students that have a hard time making it to the dentist.

“It really takes away all of the barriers that prevent kids from getting to a clinic, so if mom and dad don’t have reliable transportation, or if they can’t get off of work in the middle of the day to take their child to an appointment, we are coming to them,” said Julie Paaavola, the Development Director of Oral Health Partnership.

OHP will be restarting the school-based program in the fall.

