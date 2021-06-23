Advertisement

More than 400 trees donated in First Downs for Trees program

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A ceremonial tree planting was at Titletown near Lambeau Field Tuesday morning.

The Packers marked another year of the First Downs for Trees program.

RELATED: Packers donate trees to 16 communities in Brown County

The team and its corporate partners, Essity and Green Bay Packaging, donate one tree for each first down during the season.

This year, more than 400 trees went to communities across Brown County.

“We started the green team 12 years ago, really with an eye on environmental sustainability, we’ve maintained it’s been a very popular program,” said Mark Murphy, the CEO and President of the Green Bay Packers. “Kind of a nice tie-in, the better our offense does, the more trees we plant.”

Two area nurseries - Meacham Nursery in Green Bay and “Leaves” in Chilton - provided the trees this year.

RELATED: Green Bay students plant trees as Brown County highlights conservation efforts

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Tolley
Police identify man killed in Appleton shooting
Fort Benning searching for missing specialist
Soldier from North Fond du Lac missing at Fort Benning
Green Bay woman accused of making bomb threat at ex-fiance’s party
A hand stirring a bowl.
Group seeks to overturn Wisconsin ban on selling homemade food items
Hospitality group raises minimum wage, eliminates tipping

Latest News

Firefighters battle a fire at the George A. Whiting Mill in Menasha. May 3, 2021.
Menasha City Council votes to demolish former Whiting Paper Mill
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Device stops hiccups, Martian helicopter, field communication
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: A device to stop hiccups and an update on the helicopter on Mars
INTERVIEW: Checking on the state’s dairy industry
FVTC President Dr. Chris Matheny
Fox Valley Technical College names new president