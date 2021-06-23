More than 400 trees donated in First Downs for Trees program

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A ceremonial tree planting was at Titletown near Lambeau Field Tuesday morning.

The Packers marked another year of the First Downs for Trees program.

The team and its corporate partners, Essity and Green Bay Packaging, donate one tree for each first down during the season.

This year, more than 400 trees went to communities across Brown County.

“We started the green team 12 years ago, really with an eye on environmental sustainability, we’ve maintained it’s been a very popular program,” said Mark Murphy, the CEO and President of the Green Bay Packers. “Kind of a nice tie-in, the better our offense does, the more trees we plant.”

Two area nurseries - Meacham Nursery in Green Bay and “Leaves” in Chilton - provided the trees this year.

