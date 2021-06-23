Menasha City Council votes to demolish former Whiting Paper Mill

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of the Menasha City Council have decided to demolish the building which formerly housed the Whiting Paper Mill.

The building caught fire on May 2, and owners told city officials they did not plan on taking on any work associated with the property.

In a meeting Monday night, the council decided to demolish the building through a contract with B.E.S.T. Enterprises for more than $235,000.

The demolition will be done in two phases, and the city will bill the owner of the mill.

Earlier this year, a memo given to city council members said taxpayers could have initially picked up the tab for demolition. The memo stated no taxes had been paid since 2017, and no utilities had been paid since 2016. This debt amounted to roughly $700,000, according to city records.

Last month, fire investigators said the fire at the former mill wasn’t caused by an act of nature, and they were following up on “several leads”.

The city also declared the mill as blighted property.

Police had responded to the building over the past several years for reports of trespassers.

It’s unknown if there’s a connection between trespassers and the fire.

