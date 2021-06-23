Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Checking on the state’s dairy industry

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Here in Wisconsin, we take pride in being the nation’s dairy land.

The dairy industry plays a significant role in keeping the state’s economy strong.

Beth Schaefer, the Regional Program Manager for Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, chats with Jeff Alexander about how dairy farmers are doing as we navigate out of the pandemic.

The industry and its farmers have faced some difficult days during the coronavirus pandemic.

You can watch the interview above.

