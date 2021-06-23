Advertisement

Hortonville bus driver honored for 50 years of service

Willenkamp was surprised by her friends and family with the honor. She was one of six to be recognized.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) -Nancy Willenkamp was awarded Bus Driver of the Year at the Wisconsin School Bus Contractors/District Convention in Appleton for her 50 years of service on Wednesday.

Willenkamp was surprised by her friends and family with the honor. She was one of six to be recognized.

Colleagues say Willenkamp has never been one to miss a day on her route. In 2020, despite losing her husband to COVID-19, Willenkamp continued to drive.

“I love my job. It makes me get out of bed and gives me a purpose in life,” Willenkamp said.

Harold Steenbock, the Transportation Director for the Hortonville School District said that dedication is what has always set Willenkamp apart from others.

“It’s been a pure pleasure working with Nancy, You just know she is there. You don’t have to worry about her,” Steenbock said.

Willenkamp is planning to drive the bus for at least another two years.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

catalytic converter thefts in Green Bay area
2 arrested, charged with theft of catalytic converter
Green Bay woman accused of making bomb threat at ex-fiance’s party
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Brown County Sheriff's Office
Brown Co. Sheriff on number of job openings: ‘Very problematic’
Fort Benning searching for missing specialist
Soldier from North Fond du Lac found safe after being reported missing at Fort Benning

Latest News

Hortonville bus driver honored for 50 years of service
Hortonville bus driver honored for 50 years of service
UW-Green Bay seeing increase in new freshman applications for fall
UW-Green Bay seeing increase in new freshman applications for fall
Hortonville bus driver awarded for 50 years of driving
Hortonville bus driver awarded for 50 years of driving
Increase of overdose deaths being reported
Increase of overdose deaths being reported