Hortonville bus driver honored for 50 years of service

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) -Nancy Willenkamp was awarded Bus Driver of the Year at the Wisconsin School Bus Contractors/District Convention in Appleton for her 50 years of service on Wednesday.

Willenkamp was surprised by her friends and family with the honor. She was one of six to be recognized.

Colleagues say Willenkamp has never been one to miss a day on her route. In 2020, despite losing her husband to COVID-19, Willenkamp continued to drive.

“I love my job. It makes me get out of bed and gives me a purpose in life,” Willenkamp said.

Harold Steenbock, the Transportation Director for the Hortonville School District said that dedication is what has always set Willenkamp apart from others.

“It’s been a pure pleasure working with Nancy, You just know she is there. You don’t have to worry about her,” Steenbock said.

Willenkamp is planning to drive the bus for at least another two years.

