Fox Valley Technical College names new president

FVTC President Dr. Chris Matheny
FVTC President Dr. Chris Matheny(Fox Valley Technical College)
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A new leader at Fox Valley Technical College has been named.

On Tuesday the board of trustees acted to approve the selection of Dr. Chris Matheny, who will serve as the school’s next president.

Over the past 17 years, Matheny has been a part of the administrative team at Fox Valley Technical College. serving as executive vice president for instruction and chief academic officer.

He will replace Dr. Susan May, who recently announced her retirement.

“Susan has been just a fantastic mentor to me. She’s been a gem for the community. They are really big shoes to fill and I’ll be happy to complete half the work that Susan has done in her career,” said Matheny.

The biggest challenge, he says, will be addressing the demand for workers coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the needs of those looking to hire.

Right now the school offers about 250 different programs, serving 45,000 students a year.

Matheny added, “We’re a hands on technical institution and we know regardless of the discipline those students really need to learn to perform those skills so hoping to be able to increase that while providing the flexibility that we learned thru the pandemic.”>

In a news release, the Fox Valley Technical College Board Chair Patty Van Ryzin called called Matheny, a “dynamic leader who recognizes the importance of meeting the needs of our diverse student population, and can strategically collaborate with the business sector.”

Matheny’s first official day as president will be August 1st.

Until then, he’ll be working with Dr. May until she retires at the end of July.

INTERVIEW: Checking on the state's dairy industry
Wisconsin to provide free COVID-19 testing for schools
Renovated barn bodes opportunities in Brillion
