Fond du Lac Police give new bike to girl injured in crash

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Police gave a new bike to a girl who was hit by a vehicle earlier this month.

The department posted an update on Facebook Wednesday.

On June 7, Miaya Hartwig, 8, was riding her bike in the area of E. Johnson Street and Amory Street when she was hit by a vehicle. She was treated for head and shoulder injuries.

Fond du Lac Police Officer Marcus Clapper helped Miaya at the scene that day. He recently met with the family and gave Miaya a new bicycle and helmet.

“We are so grateful she made a full recovery and is doing well. I am also inspired by our Department and the responding Officers who kept in touch with the family and went above and beyond with facilitating this donation,” said Interim Police Chief Aaron Goldstein.

June 7 we responded to a serious injury accident where an 8-yr-old girl was struck by a vehicle while riding her bike. The Officers who assisted in her life saving efforts wanted to do more.



Officer Clapper met with the family & presented a new bike and helmet to the girl. pic.twitter.com/35nwHshp1v — Fond du Lac Police (@fdlpolice) June 23, 2021

