East finalists Bucks, Hawks seeking to end long droughts

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball semifinals game against the Brooklyn Nets Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press and STEVE MEGARGEE
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - There’s more than a berth in the NBA Finals for the winner of the improbable matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks-Atlanta Hawks.

The winner of the Eastern Conference finals that starts Wednesday will end decades of frustration.

Milwaukee won its lone NBA title in 1971 and last reached the Finals in 1974. The Hawks won their only championship in 1958 and lost in the Finals in 1957, 1960 and 1961 - and that’s when they were still playing in St. Louis.

