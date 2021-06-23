Advertisement

Congress’ look into cattle market manipulation

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Congress is taking a closer look at alleged market manipulation in the packing industry. The Senate Agriculture Committee hosted a hearing to examine markets, transparency, and prices from cattle producers to consumers Wednesday.

South Dakota cattle producer and United States Cattlemen’s Association Vice President Justin Tupper, who was asked to testify, says something isn’t adding up in the cattle market supply chain.

“Even with boxed beef at record highs, we’re not seeing that trickle down to the producer level,” said Tupper.

Tupper says the nation’s four largest meatpackers (JBS SA, Cargill Meat Solutions, National Beef Packing Co., and Tyson Foods) have saturated the market. He fears they’re using a captive supply and deceptive trade practices to turn profits while causing consumers and producers to take a financial hit.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have publicly called on the Department of Justice to investigate these claims.

“My job is to make sure family farmers have an even playing field and they have some transparency so that they understand what’s happening and what’s going on in the market,” said Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.)

“The producers need to come around to a solution so that we can go to work and get something against the finish line,” said Sen. John Thune (R-SD)

Several other industry experts offered up statistics or suggestions for policy changes during the hearing.

Representatives from the large processors were not in attendance, although Mark Gardiner from Gardiner Angus ranch in Kansas has investment ties with National Beef.

He did not respond to our request for an interview, but in his testimony, he defended the processors’ value-based pricing system.

He encouraged Congress to shy away from additional legislation, saying the supply chain concerns can mostly be blamed on recent black swan events like the pandemic, and a 2019 Tyson plant fire in Kansas.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

catalytic converter thefts in Green Bay area
2 arrested, charged with theft of catalytic converter
Green Bay woman accused of making bomb threat at ex-fiance’s party
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Brown County Sheriff's Office
Brown Co. Sheriff on number of job openings: ‘Very problematic’
Fort Benning searching for missing specialist
Soldier from North Fond du Lac found safe after being reported missing at Fort Benning

Latest News

The state legislature draws the maps for the state Assembly, Senate and U.S. House of...
Senate Republicans OK local redistricting delay
Second Amendment rights
Wisconsin Senate passes gun sanctuary bill
beaver
Senate loosens rules on killing nuisance beavers, muskrats
Hair braiding (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Wisconsin Senate: No licenses for braiding hair
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Legislature’s plans for new HR office raises concerns