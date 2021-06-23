University of Wisconsin: No capacity limits expected for home events this fall

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Camp Randall will once again have fans packing the stands this fall.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Wisconsin Football announced Camp Randall will be back at full capacity on Twitter.

A news release on the University of Wisconsin - Madison’s website says there will be no capacity limits at Badger home events this season, saying t6he decision was made by UW Athletics officials after discussing the matter with campus officials.

UW Athletics will be using CDC guidelines and guidance from campus health officials at the time of the event to inform others of policies, but currently, they are not planning to require masks at events within its facilities.

In addition, the school says fans who have already bought tickets, or those who are planning to, should remember that all Badger home events will use electronic ticketing.

According to the team, you have until July 1 to request group tickets, while general public season tickets go on sale starting July 12, as well as the Badgers football mini pack.

Meanwhile, home and away single game tickets go on sale starting July 20.

The Badgers will host Penn State for their first home game at 11 a.m. on September 4.

