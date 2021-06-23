Appleton teen swimming across Lake Winnebago to raise funds for cancer research

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton teenager is swimming across Lake Winnebago Wednesday to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Ian Ridlehoover took off from Grundman County Boat Launch at about 9 a.m. He expects to arrive in Stockbridge Wednesday afternoon. Supporters will gather at Harbor Bar to welcome Ian after his swim.

FOLLOW IAN’S SWIM: <https://www.facebook.com/Making-Waves-100109135465161>

Action 2 News introduced viewers to the 16-year-old in April. The Appleton East High School student says he wants to raise money for lymphoma and leukemia because he plans to study oncology.

Ian’s family says he’s raised about $54,000. CLICK HERE to donate.

This is a 10-mile swim.

“I have a lot of experience doing open water swims, but this one would be triple the distance of anything I’ve done before, which is a big jump,” Ridlehoover said.

Ian’s family is following him on a boat and posting updates on Facebook.

