Appeals Court rules against GOP leaders over redistricting

Speaker Robin Vos (R- Rochester)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A state appeals court has refused to put on hold a judge’s ruling that Republican leaders of the Wisconsin Legislature illegally hired private taxpayer-funded attorneys to represent them in anticipation of legal challenges over redistricting.

Republicans wanted to put the ruling on hold while they pursue an appeal.

The judge’s April 29 ruling voided the contracts with two outside law firms and barred any future payments. The contracts allowed for spending of more than $1 million in taxpayer money to the two law firms.

A state appeals court on Wednesday agreed with a judge’s decision last month that the ruling should not be stayed.

