3 hospitalized following Sheboygan County crash

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOWN OF PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say three people are recovering from injuries following a crash Tuesday night in the Town of Plymouth.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, a report of a crash at the intersection of County Road PP and South Highland Avenue came in at about 8:13 p.m.

When they arrived, authorities found a southbound vehicle on Highland Avenue didn’t stop at a stop sign, which they say caused it to hit an eastbound vehicle on County PP.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to St. Nicholas Hospital for their injuries. Authorities did not release the extent of their injuries, their ages, genders, or where they are from.

However, a passenger in the southbound vehicle was taken to a hospital by Lifenet for what authorities call serious injuries.

No other information about the passenger was released.

The Sheriff’s Office did not specify which hospital the passenger was taken to.

