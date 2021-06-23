Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: A device to stop hiccups and an update on the helicopter on Mars

By WBAY news staff and Brad Spakowitz
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A wide variety of topics are covered in Tuesday’s 3 Brilliant Minutes segment.

In it, Brad discusses the latest flight taken by the helicopter on Mars.

He also talks about how a certain device can stop the hiccups.

But wait, there’s more - he also touches on near-field technology, which is a contact-less communication technology based on a radio frequency.

You can learn about it all in the clip above.

