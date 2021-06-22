Advertisement

Wisconsin school leaders blast Republican K-12 spending plan

By Associated Press
Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - School advocates are complaining that the Republican-authored state budget doesn’t commit enough state aid to education even though the federal government is set to pump billions in coronavirus relief aid into Wisconsin districts.

The GOP-controlled budget committee gave schools $128 million more over the next two years.

The state needed to spend almost $400 million more than that to secure $2.3 billion in federal coronavirus relief money.

The committee last week cut property taxes levied by schools by $647 million and backfill the lost revenue with state aid.

School leaders from around the state are urged the Republican-controlled Legislature on Monday to do more.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Tolley
Police identify man killed in Appleton shooting
Street, road, generic
Pedestrians struck by car while leaving tractor pulls
A hand stirring a bowl.
Group seeks to overturn Wisconsin ban on selling homemade food items
Crews clean up an animal carcass spill on I-41. June 18, 2021
MESSY SITUATION: Crews clean up animal carcasses on I-41
(American Airlines)
American Airlines flight from Appleton damaged after landing at O’Hare

Latest News

Dr. Jeff Pothof (UW Health)
INTERVIEW: UW Health doctor sounds off on what the future holds for COVID-19
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Hubble Space Telescope problem
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Hubble Space Telescope in hibernation
Report: DOJ officials likely didn’t create hostile workplace
Manitowoc Ammo Inc. breaks ground for a new facility.
NASCAR legends join Manitowoc AMMO Inc. groundbreaking ceremony