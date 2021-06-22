Advertisement

Wisconsin bills target milk, meat and dairy labeling

This Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, photo shows the ingredients label for soy milk. Dairy producers...
This Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, photo shows the ingredients label for soy milk. Dairy producers are calling for a crackdown on the almond, soy and rice "milks" they say are masquerading as the real thing and cloud the meaning of milk for shoppers. A group that advocates for plant-based products has countered by asking the Food and Drug Administration to say foods can use terms such as "milk" and "sausage" so long as they make clear what's in them. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Food could not be labeled as meat, milk or dairy if they don’t contain those products under bills up for approval in the Wisconsin Assembly.

The “truth in labeling” measures up Tuesday are supported by the state’s agriculture and dairy industries as a way to combat what they say are misleading labels for products that don’t actually contain meat, milk or dairy.

The California-based Plant Based Foods Association opposes the bills, calling them a misguided attack on innovation and free speech rights to use words and phrases that consumers understand.

Bill supporters say the measures will help protect Wisconsin’s agriculture economy, while also putting pressure on the federal government to take action.

