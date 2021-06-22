Advertisement

Wisconsin bill would tie PFAS grants to lawsuit immunity

Foam present in Starkweather Creek in October shows elevated levels of PFAS.(Photo: WI DNR)
Foam present in Starkweather Creek in October shows elevated levels of PFAS.(Photo: WI DNR)(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Assembly has passed a bill that would create a new $10 million grant program to help communities clean up contamination from “forever chemicals” known as PFAS but would ban them from suing those responsible for the pollution.

The Republican-backed measure approved Tuesday has the support of Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce.

The group’s lobbyist, Scott Manley, says the measure would help address the harm caused by PFAS while protecting businesses and local governments from “costly and frivolous lawsuits.”

The bill must also pass the Senate and be signed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers before becoming law.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Tolley
Police identify man killed in Appleton shooting
Fort Benning searching for missing specialist
Soldier from North Fond du Lac missing at Fort Benning
Green Bay woman accused of making bomb threat at ex-fiance’s party
A hand stirring a bowl.
Group seeks to overturn Wisconsin ban on selling homemade food items
Hospitality group raises minimum wage, eliminates tipping

Latest News

Wisconsin to provide free COVID-19 testing for schools
Wisconsin to provide free COVID-19 testing for schools
Renovated barn bodes opportunities in Brillion
Renovated barn bodes opportunities in Brillion
Brown County Sheriff's Office
Brown Co. Sheriff on number of job openings: ‘Very problematic’
Corrections Officer hiring crisis as Brown County Jail Completion is delayed
Corrections Officer hiring crisis as Brown County Jail Completion is delayed