WARMER AIR ABOUT TO RETURN...

Look for warmer weather the rest of the week. Highs will be back around 80 degrees tomorrow and Thursday with a breezy south wind. A few spotty showers/storms could pop up Wednesday afternoon, but again, severe storms are not expected.

We’re also tracking our next weathermaker, which will bring us a couple rounds of showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday. Some of these storms may bring us hail and high winds, and a severe storm or two cannot be ruled out at this time. Perhaps more importantly, these thunderstorms may also bring us a widespread soaking rainfall. An inch or two of rain will be possible as we wrap up this work week, which would put another dent in our lingering drought.

Weather for the weekend is a bit fuzzy at this time. Models would suggest a few showers sometime Saturday and again Sunday, but any rain would be brief, light and spotty. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

WEDNESDAY: S 15-25 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

THURSDAY: SSW 15-30 KTS WAVES: 3-6′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. A mild night. LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer and turning breezy. Just slightly humid. A stray shower? HIGH: 79 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Becoming humid and breezy. Showers and storms possible. HIGH: 82 LOW: 68

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid and breezy. HIGH: 76 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: A few showers... mainly SOUTH. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. HIGH: 75 LOW 58

SUNDAY: Comfortable with a mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower? HIGH: 75 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer. HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 80

