Trial set for August in Fox River Mall kidnapping, sexual assault from 2000

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of kidnapping a girl outside the Fox River Mall and sexually assaulting her 21 years ago will have his day in court.

John E.W. Carter, 51, was arraigned in Outagamie County court on Tuesday for First Degree Sexual Assault Using a Dangerous Weapon and Kidnapping Using a Dangerous Weapon. His trial date wasn’t immediately set.

Carter was arrested in Wisconsin Rapids in April after investigators collected DNA evidence that matched him to the sexual assault that happened in February, 2000. A 16-year-old girl said she left work at Younkers when a man, who she recognized as a customer earlier that day, forced her into a car at gunpoint. He drove her to another location and assaulted her. Investigators linked the rapist to a similar assault outside a Janesville shopping mall a year earlier, but DNA evidence from the two cases didn’t match anyone in a national database.

The cold case was picked up in 2019, and John Erich Walter Carter was identified as a suspect. Detectives then found jail records from an arrest within months of the sexual assault in Grand Chute. He fit the 16-year-old girl’s description of her attacker.

According to the criminal complaint, Carter admitted attacking the girl. After seeing her in the store, he decided to wait for her outside. He had a revolver-style toy gun with an orange tip which he’d painted with a black marker. The complaint says he also admitted to the Janesville assault. His bond was set at $1 million.

A pre-trial conference for Carter’s case is scheduled for August 18.

