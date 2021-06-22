Staying safe in a thunderstorm for Wisconsin Lightning Safety Awareness Day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -Ready Wisconsin is urging all people to learn more about how they can stay safe when lightning fills the sky for Wisconsin Lightning Safety Awareness Day on June 22.

During the summer months, storms can develop quickly, creating a threat for those outdoors. According to the National Lightning Safety Council, 17 people were struck and killed by lightning in the United States in 2020, Two people have died from lightning in the U.S. this year.

If survived, lifelong cognitive, physical and internal problems can develop.

Blake Draeger from Rib Falls was struck by lightning in 2014 at the age of eight. Along with some scarring on his back, shoulders, and head, today Draeger suffers from sore muscles, migraines, and a buzzing in his ear.

Draeger said storms can also be triggering for him.

“When it’s storming out I don’t really want to take my chances again, and I do get nervous around that even though I don’t show it. You know, it’s really hard just to think about everything, and the trauma that came with everything,” Draeger said.

Lightning can travel several miles from the center of a storm. If thunder can be heard, lightning is close enough to strike nearby. The safest place to seek shelter is inside a sturdy, enclosed structure, such as a house.

Never seek cover under a tree, get out of open areas and stay away from bodies of water, such as lakes or rivers. Even the inside of a car is safer than being out in the open. If you are inside a vehicle, avoid touching metal surfaces.

If a person with you is struck by lightning, health officials say to immediately dial 911 and perform CPR. The human body does not hold an electrical charge, making any victim safe to touch.

