State’s 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate drops again, DHS reports 3 new deaths

Wisconsin health officials report the state's seven-day average for the COVID-19 positivity rate -- the measure of all tests coming back positive for the coronavirus -- dropped another 0.1% Tuesday, and is now at 0.7%. On Friday, the rate was 0.9%, and dropped Monday to 0.8%.

This comes as the state’s death toll increased by three to 7,253. Meanwhile, the 7-day- death average reported by the DHS dropped back down to one.

Health officials say the 7-day average of new cases fell by five to 69 per day. As of Tuesday, health officials reported another 78 new cases were confirmed before the state’s deadline, bringing the statewide confirmed cases to 612,233.

So far, the DHS says 45.4% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Meanwhile, state health officials say 49.7% of Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of the vaccine series, keeping the state on track to see 50% of all residents partially vaccinated by the end of the week.

To date, vaccinators say they have administered 5,457,746 doses of COVID-19 vaccines since December 13, 2020 in Wisconsin.

Health experts say that second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is crucial, because one shot isn’t enough to protect against some of the variants of the COVID-19 virus, particularly the delta variant. As Action 2 News has reported, that variant is proving to be more contagious and causing serious illness in children and adults under 40 -- age groups that were more resilient against the original virus.

However, data from the DHS shows multiple counties in the Action 2 News region showed no change in percentage for the residents per county receiving a single dose of the vaccine since Monday.

In addition, the increase for multiple age groups increased only by 0.1% or 0.2%, including the 12-15-year-old age group, which tends to see a larger percentage increase than other age groups.

Vaccinations by age group (and increase since Monday’s report)

12-15: 26.2% received a dose (+0.2)/18.0% completed (+0.2)

16-17: 35.8% received a dose (+0.1)/29.9% completed (+0.1)

18-24: 40.7% received a dose (+0.0)/35.1% completed (+0.1)

25-34: 46.2% received a dose (+0.1)/41.0% completed (+0.1)

35-44: 54.4% received a dose (+0.1)/49.3% completed (+0.1)

45-54: 56.3% received a dose (+0.1)/51.4% completed (+0.0)

55-64: 66.8% received a dose (+0.0)/62.0% completed (+0.1)

65+: 84.2% received a dose (+0.0)/80.7% completed (+0.1)

There are 114 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, including 30 in intensive care units, throughout the state’s hospitals according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA). That is four more patients in ICU and seven more patients overall since Monday.

According to our records, the state is currently averaging 37 hospitalizations for COVID-19 each day, a slight increase from Monday’s average of 36.

Fox Valley hospitals are treating 3 patients for COVID-19 Tuesday, with two of those patients in the ICU. Both of those figures increased by one since Monday’s report

Meanwhile, the WHA says there are 15 total COVID-19 patients in the Northeast health care region, with 4 of them in the ICU. Each of those figures decreased by one since Monday.

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (TUESDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 49.4% (+0.1) 45.8% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 44.5% (+0.0) 40.8% (+0.0) Dodge (87,839) 39.7% (+0.0) 36.9% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 65.2% (+0.1) 61.8% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 42.4% (+0.0) 39.2% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 41.4% (+0.0) 39.3% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 43.5% (+0.0) 41.6% (+0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 43.5% (+0.0) 40.7% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 40.5% (+0.1) 38.7% (+0.0) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 46.6% (+0.1) 43.6% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 41.0% (+0.0) 38.2% (+0.0) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 51.1% (+0.0) 47.0% (+0.0) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 41.4% (+0.1) 39.3% (+0.2) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 49.0% (+0.0) 44.6% (+0.0) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 36.2% (+0.0) 33.9% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 48.0% (+0.0) 44.3% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 42.2% (+0.1) 39.0% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 34.4% (+0.0) 32.6% (+0.0) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 47.3% (+0.0) 43.4% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 227,832 (48.0%) (+0.0) 212,755 (44.9%) (+0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 251,049 (45.7%) (+0.1) 230,420 (41.9%) (+0.0) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,892,108 (49.7%) (+0.1) 2,643,637 (45.4%) (+0.1)

State health officials are promoting the CDC's Vaccine Finder website to make it easier to find and schedule appointments near you.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) **

Brown – 31,945 cases (+6) (250 deaths)

Calumet – 5,843 cases (51 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.) - 2,410 cases (+1) (59 deaths)

Dodge – 11,990 cases (177 deaths)

Door – 2,631 cases (24 deaths)

Florence - 451 cases (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,615 cases (+3) (125 deaths)

Forest - 966 cases (23 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.) - 1,043 cases (23 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,614 cases (19 deaths)

Iron (Mich.) – 984 cases (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,377 cases (+1) (27 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,656 cases (+1) (74 deaths)

Marinette - 4,237 cases (+1) (67 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.) - 1,795 cases (41 deaths)

Menominee – 804 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,535 cases (+2) (59 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,838 cases (+3) (222 deaths)

Shawano – 4,748 cases (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,880 cases (+3) (148 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,968 cases (+3) (123 deaths)

Waushara – 2,218 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (35 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,361 cases (+2) (201 deaths)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association no longer report updates on weekends. The Michigan Department of Health does not report on Sundays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

