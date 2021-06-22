SPOTTY SHOWERS TODAY... MAINLY NORTH

There’s a weak trough of low pressure moving through the northern Great Lakes. This will lead to spotty showers and thunderstorms... mainly across areas from Green Bay northward. However, with a lack of deep moisture in the atmosphere, severe weather is NOT expected.

While temperatures are a little cool for this time of year, it’s going to be slightly warmer than yesterday. High temperatures will find the lower 70s in the Fox Valley this afternoon, with cooler 60s across the Northwoods. Look for warmer weather the rest of the week. Highs will be back around 80 degrees tomorrow and Thursday with a breezy south wind. A few spotty showers/storms could pop up Wednesday afternoon, but again, severe storms are not expected.

We’re also tracking our next weathermaker, which will bring us a couple rounds of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday. Some of these storms may bring us hail and high winds, and a severe storm or two cannot be ruled out at this time. Perhaps more importantly, these thunderstorms may also bring us a widespread soaking rainfall. An inch or two of rain will be possible as we wrap up this work week, which would put another dent in our lingering drought. Stay tuned!

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WEDNESDAY?

TODAY: W 10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

WEDNESDAY: S 15-25 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

TODAY: Variable clouds and some sun. Spotty showers, mainly NORTH. Thunder? HIGH: 71 (60s north)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. A mild night. LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer and turning breezy. Spotty showers. HIGH: 79 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Becoming humid and breezy. Showers and storms possible. HIGH: 82 LOW: 68

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid and breezy. HIGH: 76 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: A few showers... mainly SOUTH. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. HIGH: 75 LOW 58

SUNDAY: Comfortable with a mix of sun and clouds. Likely dry. HIGH: 75 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer. HIGH: 79 LOW: 61

