Second child dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
RACINE, Wis. (AP) - Sheriff’s officials say a second child pulled from Lake Michigan in Racine over the weekend has died. Yaadwinder Singh, 17, was unresponsive when he was rescued from the lake at North Beach Saturday. Authorities say the Franklin teen died Monday after being hospitalized in critical condition.

Another child, 10-year-old Elisha Figuereo Colon, died Saturday after she was pulled from Lake Michigan at Zoo Beach in Racine.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says two teenage girls swimming in Lake Michigan at North Beach Monday about 5 p.m. were pulled into deeper water and into the rocks surrounding North Pier by strong currents.

One of the teens suffered lacerations. The second girl was transported to Children’s Hospital by Flight for Life. 

