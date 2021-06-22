Advertisement

Republicans to send Wisconsin elections bills to governor

Absentee Ballot envelope
Absentee Ballot envelope(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Assembly plans to send bills to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers that would limit opportunities for absentee voting, make it more difficult for the elderly and disabled to cast absentee ballots and prohibit officials from filling in missing information on the envelopes of returned absentee ballots.

Evers is expected to veto all of the Republican-backed measures up for final votes Tuesday.

The bills all cleared the GOP-controlled Senate on party line votes earlier this year.

Supporters are pushing more than a dozen election bills in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s narrow loss in battleground Wisconsin to President Joe Biden. 

