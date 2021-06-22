Advertisement

Report: Wisconsin DOJ officials likely didn’ t create hostile workplace

Scales of justice in a courtroom
Scales of justice in a courtroom
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Newly released department records indicate that three high-level state Justice Department administrators likely didn’t contribute to a hostile workplace.

Attorney General Josh Kaul asked two University of Wisconsin System attorneys to investigate after the office received complaints of a hostile workplace in November 2019.

The office was also the subject of a federal complaint this past April from Division of Law Enforcement Services Administrator Tina Virgil, who alleged she has been underpaid and harassed because she’s a Black woman.

The DOJ released the attorneys’ report Friday. The attorneys concluded they couldn’t substantiate the allegations against Deputy Attorney General Eric Wilson, Division of Criminal Investigation Administrator Brian O’Keefe, and Human Resources Director Jayne Swingen.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Tolley
Police identify man killed in Appleton shooting
Fort Benning searching for missing specialist
Soldier from North Fond du Lac missing at Fort Benning
A hand stirring a bowl.
Group seeks to overturn Wisconsin ban on selling homemade food items
Hospitality group raises minimum wage, eliminates tipping
Crash
Two hurt in Outagamie County crash after driver falls asleep

Latest News

This Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, photo shows the ingredients label for soy milk. Dairy producers...
Wisconsin bills target milk, meat and dairy labeling
Absentee Ballot envelope
Republicans to send Wisconsin elections bills to governor
FILE
Second child dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan
Products for sale from Pearly Grey, one of the vendors at the Downtown Appleton Farm Market
Downtown Appleton Farm Market: Pearly Grey