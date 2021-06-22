Renovated barn bodes opportunities in Brillion

BRILLION, Wis. (WBAY) - As Action 2 News has reported, this year’s wedding season has been amplified by ceremonies delayed until now by the pandemic.

RELATED: High demand for wedding venues after pandemic postponements

So, it’s no surprise that a newly-renovated barn on a lake in Brillion is booking up fast for the summer and fall.

However, that’s not all this new building has to offer.

At Round Lake Farms, it’s not just about setting up gorgeous weddings. Here in the rolling hills of Brillion, it’s about setting up a city for future economic success.

The 12,000 square foot event venue situation on Round Lake features a gathering hall, full-service bar, historic silo wine cellar, wine tasting room, executive boardroom, outdoor patio, and balcony spaces.

All workspaces for the 200 employees Ariens Co. is hoping to hire on-site.

AriensCo. is a global outdoors and agricultural manufacturer that was founded in Brillion, and just finished construction on Round Lakes Farms.

“Our business is growing very quickly and we need a lot of employees,” said Dan Ariens, the chairman and CEO of AriensCo. “Everyone around me needs employees, but we need big numbers … I know that part of our strategy has to be to build our community up with housing, both apartments and single family or multi-family homes. So, we’re in the process of doing that.”

Their latest construction that will hopefully encourage other future development plans.

“I think part of doing that is great schools, events and things to do, in the city of Brillion,” Ariens explained. “When people come to our events space, they’ll say, ‘Hey this Brillion community is not bad. Maybe I should live here.’ "

A city that the Ariens have called home for nearly a century. The family business was founded in 1933, and Dan represents the fourth generation in charge.

“My whole life it has been about what’s the next thing,” Ariens said. “I’ve not been very good and my dad told me that he wasn’t really good at looking back. He’s better at looking forward.”

While the barn for weddings and corporate events has only just been finished, Ariens is already focused on how to make it bigger.

“Round Lake Farms is almost 300 acres and we plan on using all of these acres in some way to make it part of the experience here.”

While final details are still being worked out, we’re told the first event open to the public will be a music series this summer.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.